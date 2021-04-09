 Skip to main content
Three people charged after two-year-old boy dies of overdose in Waterloo, Ont.

WATERLOO, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police west of Toronto say they’ve charged three people after a toddler died of an overdose.

Waterloo regional police say they responded to a report of a child in distress in Cambridge, Ont., on Dec. 1, 2020.

They say paramedics found a boy inside a home without vital signs and he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Police say they helped the coroner with the investigation and determined the boy’s death was caused by an overdose.

They did not say what triggered the overdose.

A 29-year-old woman, a 59-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, all related to the child, have been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

