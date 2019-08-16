 Skip to main content

Canada Three people dead in two incidents in Brampton, Ont., that police say are connected

BRAMPTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Police are investigating a connection between a fatal stabbing and a body found on the side of a highway in Brampton, Ont., this morning.

Peel Regional Police Const. Heather Cannon says officers were called to a home for a report of a stabbing around 5:45 a.m.

She says one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another died later in hospital.

Cannon says police were called to another incident shortly after where officers found a body on the side of a highway.

She says the body was found near where the stabbing occurred.

Cannon says the two incidents are connected, but declined to provide further information.

She says one suspect has been identified.

Cannon says homicide investigators have taken over the case.

