Three people die in apparent workplace accident near Edmonton: RCMP

RCMP say three people have died in a workplace accident in an industrial area just south of Edmonton.
Police, firefighters and emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon to a call at Millennium Cryogenic Technologies in Leduc.
Mounties say three men have been declared dead.
Leduc Mayor Bob Young says it isn’t clear what happened at the work site in the Leduc Business Park.
He says the situation is contained and there is no risk to the public.
RCMP say Alberta Occupational Health & Safety officers are investigating.
“On behalf of Leduc City Council and administration, I want to express our deepest condolences to the co-workers and families affected by this tragic incident,” Young said in a statement.
Premier Rachel Notley said her heart breaks for the workers and their families.
“While we wait for details about how this tragic accident happened, my thoughts are with all those who are mourning this terrible loss,” she said in a statement.
