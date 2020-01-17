 Skip to main content

Canada

Three people found dead after fire ravages Newfoundland home: police

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Police are investigating after three people were found dead in a home ravaged by fire in Conception Bay South, N.L.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers responded to a report of a structure fire Thursday evening.

A news release says the home was engulfed in flames when officers arrived at the residential street in the town west of St. John’s.

People were believed to be inside and the police force says officers assisted the town’s fire department in battling the blaze and trying to rescue the victims.

The constabulary says the remains of three people were later found inside the home, and the province’s chief medical examiner’s office is determining their cause of death.

The fire is under investigation and the constabulary is asking people with information to come forward.

