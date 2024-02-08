Police say the deaths of two adults and a baby in a Richmond Hill, Ont., home last week appear to be a case of intimate partner violence.

York Regional Police say they found a 41-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a five-month old baby dead in a home on Feb. 1 after responding to a call for a welfare check.

They say investigators believe what happened is a case of intimate partner violence

They say relatives of those who died have requested that the identities of the trio not be released.

Police say autopsies have been completed but they will not be releasing the cause of the deaths at this time.

They are urging any witnesses who have not spoken to investigators yet to come forward.