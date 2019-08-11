Three people injured after helicopter crash near Kawartha Lakes, police say

Provincial police say three people were injured after a helicopter crashed near Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

OPP say they were called to the crash around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

They say three people were rushed to hospital.

Police say one person is in serious condition and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

