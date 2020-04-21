 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Three professional orders to investigate COVID-19 impact on Quebec seniors’ homes

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
The Herron private nursing home is seen in Dorval, Que., on April 16, 2020.

ERIC THOMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Three professional orders in Quebec say they will hold a joint investigation into the worrisome situation at seniors’ homes and long-term care centres since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The province’s College of Physicians, Order of Nurses and Order of Auxiliary Nurses will look at the quality of care provided by their respective members in both private and publicly managed centres.

Experts assigned by the orders will focus on Residence Herron, a privately owned long-term care home in Dorval and the Montreal Geriatrics Institute, a public facility.

They say that those test cases will provide an accounting of the situation in both the private and public setting and at the end, the investigators will submit a joint report with recommendations for actions.

Luc Mathieu, the head of the Quebec nurses’ order, says a severe lack of resources and nursing expertise in the province’s long-term care homes means the model as a whole needs to be reviewed.

Premier Francois Legault said Monday that more than 4,000 residents at seniors’ homes and long-term care facilities have been infected with COVID-19 and more than 2,000 nurses and orderlies are currently ill or off the job.

Quebec is delaying all non-essential activities in hospitals for the next two weeks to dispatch medical professionals to help the province's struggling long-term care homes. Premier Francois Legault says the province is short 2,100 people to work in the homes, where the majority of the province's COVID-19 deaths have originated. He's imploring medical specialists, as well as physicians and nurses from outlying regions, to volunteer at long-term care homes for the coming weeks in the Greater Montreal area. The Canadian Press

