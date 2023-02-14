Toronto police say they’ve arrested and charged three teens after a woman was allegedly slashed on the face while at a subway station.

Police say officers were called to Spadina subway station on Sunday after a woman was reportedly involved in a verbal dispute with three people she didn’t know.

Investigators allege a male allegedly spat in her face, repeatedly pushed her, brandished a knife and then slashed her in the face before all three suspects fled.

Police say they arrested the three suspects in that case after a separate investigation on Monday.

They say officers responding to a call found a boy in the stairway of a residential building on Monday who attempted to flee and alerted another boy and girl.

Police say one of the boys allegedly swung a machete at the officer before all three teens were arrested – investigators believe they are the suspects wanted in the subway station investigation.

A 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl face charges including assault and assault with a weapon.

The case at the subway station came a little more than two weeks after Toronto police boosted their presence on city transit after recent violence.