Canada

Three teens charged with murder in shooting death of Saskatoon student

SASKATOON
The Canadian Press

Three teens have been charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old Saskatoon student.

Police say the victim was found at a business on Saturday in medical distress and could not be revived.

An autopsy determined the student died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators, including the police gang unit, say they don’t believe the shooting was random.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm and breach of probation.

A 17-year-old boy faces charges of second-degree murder and breach of undertaking.

On Wednesday night, police said a third boy, who is 15, has been charged with second-degree murder after he turned himself in.

