Three teens face charges after large house party in London, Ont.

Three teenagers are facing charges after hosting a house party in London, Ont., over the weekend.

Police say they were called to the house late on Friday night and found nearly 100 people at the party with few wearing masks.

Investigators say one 18-year-old man and two 19-year-old men were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act with participating and hosting an indoor gathering that exceeded 10 people.

All three are scheduled to appear in London court on Feb. 8.

This is the second large gathering where London police have issued fines in relation to the Reopening Ontario Act, which aims to slow the spread of COVID-19.

London police also say they broke up another large gathering in the northeast end of the city over the weekend, but that investigation is ongoing.

