 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Three teens killed in vehicle crash in central New Brunswick, principal says

BLACKVILLE, N.B.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A single-vehicle crash in central New Brunswick has claimed the lives of three teenaged boys.

RCMP say the collision happened shortly before 2:30 a.m., when a car travelling northbound on Route 8 in Blackville left the road and struck a retaining wall.

Police say all three occupants were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The victims have been identified as a 17-year-old from nearby White Rapids, N.B., and a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, both from Blackville.

The village is about 40 kilometres southwest of Miramichi, N.B., and home to about 950 people. Route 8 is the main street through Blackville.

Rodney Buggie, the principal at Blackville School, says two of the boys were in Grade 12 and the other graduated in June.

“Everybody knows everybody here,” Buggie said in an interview. “We’re a K-to-12 school and all those boys would have attended kindergarten to Grade 12. Every teacher knew them … I knew them all very well.”

The school, which has 348 students, was expected to be opened Sunday afternoon to offer grief counselling to local residents.

“Our staff will be there along with counsellors from our school district,” Buggie said.

Jake Stewart, the area’s representative in the provincial legislature, issued a statement Sunday asking residents to keep the victims' families in their thoughts and prayers.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m shocked and saddened to learn of yet another tragedy here in our home community,” said Stewart.

He did not say what he was referring to, but a similar crash over the Easter weekend in 2019 killed four teens from the Miramichi area.

Their vehicle veered off a wet, rural road on a Saturday night and landed on its roof in a ditch filled with icy water. At the time, the Miramichi Police Force said heroic efforts were made to save the teens, but all four later died from their injuries at Miramichi Regional Hospital.

Police in Miramichi later confirmed the victims of the crash on April 20, 2019, were 17-year-old Cassie Lloyd of Escuminac, 18-year-old Emma Connick of Baranaby, 17-year-old Logan Matchett and 16-year-old Avery Astle, both from Strathadam.

Stewart said he had been campaigning for re-election until Saturday. Voting day is Monday for a provincial election – the first in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March.

“It is important that all local candidates refrain from campaigning out of respect for the families,” Stewart said.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies