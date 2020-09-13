Three teens killed in vehicle crash in central New Brunswick, principal says

A single-vehicle crash in central New Brunswick has claimed the lives of three teenaged boys.

RCMP say the collision happened shortly before 2:30 a.m., when a car travelling northbound on Route 8 in Blackville left the road and struck a retaining wall.

Police say all three occupants were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The victims have been identified as a 17-year-old from nearby White Rapids, N.B., and a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, both from Blackville.

The village is about 40 kilometres southwest of Miramichi, N.B., and home to about 950 people. Route 8 is the main street through Blackville.

Rodney Buggie, the principal at Blackville School, says two of the boys were in Grade 12 and the other graduated in June.

“Everybody knows everybody here,” Buggie said in an interview. “We’re a K-to-12 school and all those boys would have attended kindergarten to Grade 12. Every teacher knew them … I knew them all very well.”

The school, which has 348 students, was expected to be opened Sunday afternoon to offer grief counselling to local residents.

“Our staff will be there along with counsellors from our school district,” Buggie said.

Jake Stewart, the area’s representative in the provincial legislature, issued a statement Sunday asking residents to keep the victims' families in their thoughts and prayers.

“I’m shocked and saddened to learn of yet another tragedy here in our home community,” said Stewart.

He did not say what he was referring to, but a similar crash over the Easter weekend in 2019 killed four teens from the Miramichi area.

Their vehicle veered off a wet, rural road on a Saturday night and landed on its roof in a ditch filled with icy water. At the time, the Miramichi Police Force said heroic efforts were made to save the teens, but all four later died from their injuries at Miramichi Regional Hospital.

Police in Miramichi later confirmed the victims of the crash on April 20, 2019, were 17-year-old Cassie Lloyd of Escuminac, 18-year-old Emma Connick of Baranaby, 17-year-old Logan Matchett and 16-year-old Avery Astle, both from Strathadam.

Stewart said he had been campaigning for re-election until Saturday. Voting day is Monday for a provincial election – the first in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March.

“It is important that all local candidates refrain from campaigning out of respect for the families,” Stewart said.

