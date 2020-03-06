Three-year-old girl dies after ATV accident in eastern New Brunswick

An all-terrain vehicle accident in eastern New Brunswick has claimed the life of a three-year-old girl.

RCMP say the single-vehicle accident occurred in Acadieville, near Richibucto, on Thursday.

They say the ATV flipped over on Desherbiers Road near Route 480.

The child was taken to the Miramichi Regional Hospital and later died as a result of her injuries.

The adult driver and another child who were also on the vehicle sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police say speed and alcohol are not believed to have been contributing factors.

