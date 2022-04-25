Three youths have been charged in Saskatoon’s fifth homicide of 2022.

The Saskatoon Police Service says in a release that an officer was waved down around 6:30 a.m. Sunday by a man who said he had been shot in the 200 block of Ave. 0 South.

The man was rushed to a local hospital where police say he later died of his wounds.

The victim has since been identified as 27-year-old Shedane Favel.

Police say three males, aged 13, 14 and 16 have been charged with second degree murder in the case.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

