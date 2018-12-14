 Skip to main content

Canada Thunder Bay police board disbanded after report finds systemic racism

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Thunder Bay police board disbanded after report finds systemic racism

The Canadian Press
Comments

The police services board in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been disbanded and an administrator has been appointed in its place.

The decision by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission comes after a scathing report into the board.

The independent report concludes the police board repeatedly failed to address the concerns of the Indigenous community.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Report finds ‘systemic racism’ at Thunder Bay police force

The appointment of lawyer Thomas Lockwood as administrator is effective immediately.

His term will last one year while the board is reconstituted.

New members will have to undergo appropriate training.

“The provision of effective and adequate police services in accordance with a municipality’s needs is essential to municipal governance and safety,” the commission states. “As a result, all members of the Thunder Bay community, including members of the board and the (police) service, will benefit from improved civilian oversight.”

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers