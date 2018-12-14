Thunder Bay police make arrest in Indigenous teen Braiden Jacob’s death

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 22-year-old man has been charged in the death of an Indigenous teen whose body was found in a local park.

Thunder Bay police say the suspect was arrested Friday evening with the help of officers from the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service.

They’re withholding his identity pending a court appearance on Saturday, where the accused will face a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Braiden Jacob.

Story continues below advertisement

The 17-year-old, who had travelled to the city from remote Webequie First Nation for grief and trauma counselling, was last seen alive on Dec. 6.

His body was discovered by a passerby in Chapples Park at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The arrest comes just days after Ontario’s police watchdog issued a scathing report that said Thunder Bay’s force was replete with systemic racism toward Indigenous people.