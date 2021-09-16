TIFF confirms COVID-19 case at festival press and industry screenings

Open this photo in gallery Movie goers attend an open air screening at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sept. 14. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The Toronto International Film Festival is reporting a case of COVID-19 in an audience member who attended press and industry screenings.

The TIFF organization says its customer relations team was informed of the positive COVID-19 result but the festival offered no details on how many or which screenings were involved.

A statement says: “Medcan, TIFF’s COVID health and safety consultants, have advised that because of the strictly enforced COVID protocols in place at all TIFF venues, this case is considered low risk.”

Several festival goers posted screenshots on Twitter of emails they’ve received from the TIFF organization, which suggest affected audience members may want to get tested.

Affected screenings include “Dune,” “The Humans” and “Bergman Island” at Scotiabank Theatre.

The 10-day festival closes Saturday following a mix of digital and in-person screenings.

Anyone entering TIFF venues must wear masks, socially distance and show proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof they have tested negative for the virus within 48 hours beforehand.

“Adherence to all COVID safety precautions is of the utmost importance to TIFF,” festival organizers said Thursday in a statement.

