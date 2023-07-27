Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

The Ontario Liberals have held onto one seat in a pair of provincial by-elections today and may be poised to pick up a new one.

Liberal candidate Andrea Hazell has won the riding of Scarborough-Guildwood, which former cabinet minister Mitzie Hunter held for 10 years until she resigned in May to run in the mayoral by-election.

The Progressive Conservatives ran local councillor Gary Crawford as a candidate, but he was nearly 1,000 votes behind Hazell.

The by-election in the Ottawa-area riding of Kanata-Carleton has been much closer, with the Liberal, Progressive Conservative and NDP candidates all within a few hundred votes of each other for much of the evening.

But Liberal candidate Karen McCrimmon – who is also the former Liberal MP for the riding – is holding on to a roughly 300-vote lead over Progressive Conservative candidate Sean Webster.

Kanata-Carleton has been without a representative since Merrilee Fullerton abruptly resigned her post as minister of children, community and social services and her seat in March.

Report an error

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles