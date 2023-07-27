The Ontario Liberals have held onto one seat in a pair of provincial by-elections today and may be poised to pick up a new one.

Liberal candidate Andrea Hazell has won the riding of Scarborough-Guildwood, which former cabinet minister Mitzie Hunter held for 10 years until she resigned in May to run in the mayoral by-election.

The Progressive Conservatives ran local councillor Gary Crawford as a candidate, but he was nearly 1,000 votes behind Hazell.

The by-election in the Ottawa-area riding of Kanata-Carleton has been much closer, with the Liberal, Progressive Conservative and NDP candidates all within a few hundred votes of each other for much of the evening.

But Liberal candidate Karen McCrimmon – who is also the former Liberal MP for the riding – is holding on to a roughly 300-vote lead over Progressive Conservative candidate Sean Webster.

Kanata-Carleton has been without a representative since Merrilee Fullerton abruptly resigned her post as minister of children, community and social services and her seat in March.