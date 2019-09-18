 Skip to main content

Canada Tim Hortons cuts Beyond Meat products from menus except in Ontario and B.C.

The Canadian Press
Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it is pulling its Beyond Meat vegetable-based burgers and breakfast sandwiches from Tim's menus in all provinces except B.C. and Ontario.

Tim Hortons will be removing imitation meat sandwiches from thousands of Canadian locations other than in British Columbia and Ontario

Parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it is pulling Beyond Meat vegetable-based burgers and breakfast sandwiches from menus in all provinces except B.C. and Ontario, where the “positive reaction” means customers can continue to enjoy them.

In an e-mail, spokeswoman Jane Almeida says the products were introduced as a “limited-time offer.”

The company announced in May it would test its three Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches at some stores.

In June, it said those products would be rolled out in all of its almost 4,000 Tim Hortons restaurants nationwide and, in July, it announced it would offer Beyond Burgers as well. In neither of the later releases did it say the new products would have a limited availability.

Ms. Almeida says the Beyond Burger will continue to be offered for a limited time in stores outside Ontario and B.C. without being specific, and the breakfast sandwiches while supplies last.

“We are always listening to our guests and testing a wide variety of products across the country,” she said.

“Like any limited-time offer, we may explore offering the product again in other provinces at a future date based on ongoing guest feedback.”

