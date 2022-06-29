Player crosses center ice logo in a game against Team Russia on January 2, 2008 at the John Labatt Centre in London, Ontario.Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Tim Hortons is suspending its support of the IIHF World Junior Championship and plans to re-evaluate its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, as the organization faces growing backlash from corporate partners over its payment to settle allegations that eight Canadian Hockey League players assaulted a young woman in 2018 following a Hockey Canada gala.

The fast-food chain, owned by Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International Inc., announced on Wednesday that it will not appear as a sponsor of the World Junior Championship tournament, which is scheduled to be held in Edmonton in August. The move makes Tims the latest high-profile sponsor to respond to the news that Hockey Canada paid an undisclosed sum last month to settle the allegations. On Tuesday, Bank of Nova Scotia said it would “pause” its Hockey Canada sponsorship, and Canadian Tire and Telus also pulled their support from the World Junior event.

“We are suspending support for the upcoming men’s World Junior Championship as we await details from Hockey Canada on how they intend to take strong and definitive action in the wake of the deeply concerning allegations connected to a Hockey Canada Foundation event in 2018,” Tim Hortons spokesperson Michael Oliveira wrote in a statement Wednesday. “Hockey Canada has communicated that it is committed to changing the culture of hockey to make it safer and more inclusive for all, on and off the ice. We have expressed strongly that we believe Canadians are urgently seeking concrete details from Hockey Canada about how it intends to do so. We will re-evaluate our sponsorship agreement once we have all the information we need to consider our options.”

Tim Hortons has been a sponsor of Hockey Canada since 2018, and expanded the partnership in 2019 to become the organization’s fourth “premier marketing partner,” along with Nike, Telus, broadcaster TSN and RDS, and Esso parent company Imperial Oil Canada.

More to come.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.