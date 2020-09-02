Open this photo in gallery This Tuesday, June 16, 2020 file photo shows a bottle and box for dexamethasone in a pharmacy in Omaha, Neb. New studies confirm that cheap steroid drugs improved survival for severely ill COVID-19 patients, cementing this as a standard of care and expanding options to more types than this one previously shown to help. The Associated Press

Cheap, widely available steroids significantly reduce the risk of death for severely ill COVID-19 patients, according to a new international study that reinforces the findings of an earlier British trial and confirms that more than one type of steroid can save lives.

The new findings prompted the World Health Organization to update its treatment guidelines for the coronavirus, bringing the international agency’s advice into line with that of many other countries, including Canada, that already recommend a steroid called dexamethasone for the sickest COVID-19 patients.

Dexamethasone, which has been used to treat other illnesses for decades, burst into the public consciousness in June when a British clinical trial found it cut the risk of death by about a third for COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators.

The new study, published Wednesday in JAMA, pooled data from the British trial with data from six other clinical trials – including one with Canadian sites – and confirmed that dexamethasone did indeed cut the risk of death substantially for coronavirus patients in the intensive-care unit, even those who did not require invasive ventilation.

The study also found that a related steroid, hydrocortisone, helped as well, which should help alleviate concerns about shortages of dexamethasone.

Dexamethasone is far from a silver bullet for COVID-19. The British trial, called RECOVERY, found it made no difference for less-sick patients who weren’t receiving respiratory support. In fact, the new WHO guidance, also released Wednesday, discouraged giving steroids to coronavirus patients with mild versions of the disease.

However, among participants in the British trial who were on ventilators, 29 per cent of those receiving dexamethasone died compared with 41 per cent of those receiving usual care – a 30 per cent reduction in the relative risk of death.

“I think a lot of us looked at that RECOVERY data and thought, ‘I’ve never seen anything that big. Is this really plausible?’” said John Marshall, a critical-care physician at St. Michael’s Hospital, part of Unity Health Toronto, and the co-chair of a WHO working group looking at how to best care for coronavirus patients.

“We thought it was important that we validate that this existed in other populations before people started using corticosteroids indiscriminately in patients,” he said.

But when it came to further studying steroids in COVID-19 patients, there was a hitch. The early findings of the RECOVERY trial – which has generally been praised for its size and rigor – prompted a slew of continuing randomized control trials that included steroids to stop enrolling new patients and, instead, to give dexamethasone to all COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

The Canadian arm of one of those trials was led by Dr. Marshall, who is also a senior researcher at the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute at St. Michael’s.

Rather than see the findings of the partially completed trials go to waste because they did not recruit enough participants, researchers pooled data from seven trials conducted in 12 countries that included 1,703 critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Their findings bolstered the conclusions of RECOVERY, Dr. Marshall said.

“We were able to add data from six other studies that weren’t exclusively studying the United Kingdom. We didn’t know that the results were going to be generalizable to other countries, particularly middle-income or low-income countries. We wanted a broader geographic sweep.”

The results of the pooled analysis, along with three other related studies of steroids in COVID-19 and an editorial endorsing their use in critically ill coronavirus patients, were published in JAMA.

Although it’s not entirely clear how steroids work to improve outcomes for critically ill COVID-19 patients, they are thought to tamp down inflammation and the overreactive immune response that the body sometimes mounts as it tries to fight off SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

