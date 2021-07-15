 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Canada

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation to release report on unmarked graves at Kamloops residential school

The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People sing and drum outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, B.C., on May 31.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation is set to release a report today outlining the findings of a search of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School property using ground-penetrating radar.

The First Nation in British Columbia’s Interior will host a public presentation on the findings of the report on unmarked children’s graves, including a briefing on the technology used and an explanation of next steps.

Members of the public are invited to witness to the presentation, which will be streamed online and include statements from school survivors.

Story continues below advertisement

St. Eugene’s, Marieval, Kamloops: What we know about residential schools’ unmarked graves so far

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc announced in May that the ground-penetrating radar had identified what are believed to be the remains of 215 children in unmarked graves.

Since then, other First Nations have reported similar devastating discoveries.

The Cowessess First Nation reported 751 potential unmarked grave sites in Saskatchewan last month, while a newsletter circulating online this week from the Penelakut Tribe on Vancouver Island said more than 160 undocumented graves had been found near Chemainus, B.C.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies