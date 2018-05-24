Toddler dies after being found in vehicle in Burlington, Ont., police say

Police in Burlington, Ont., say a toddler is dead after being found in a vehicle without vital signs on Wednesday evening.
Halton regional police Insp. Anthony Odoardi says officers got a call at about 5:30 p.m. from a “hysterical” man, indicating that a child was in a vehicle and was not breathing.
Odoardi says the three-year-old boy was outside the car when emergency crews arrived and paramedics pronounced him dead.
The cause of the boy’s death is unknown, Odoardi says, adding the body will be transported to Toronto for an autopsy Thursday.
Odoardi says he did not want to speculate whether the heat was a factor in the boy’s death or how long he was inside the car.
He says some members of the toddler’s family have been notified.
“We are saddened by any situation in which a death occurs, let alone one in which a young child dies,” Odoardi told reporters Wednesday evening. “To the family, we offer our deepest condolences.”
He said the vehicle is a grey Ford Escape, but said police don’t yet know who owns it.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.