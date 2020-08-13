Toddler dies after being struck by car at apartment complex in Mississauga, Ont.

Police west of Toronto say a 19-month-old boy is dead after being struck by a car at an apartment complex.
Peel Regional Police say the incident happened Wednesday just before 5:30 p.m. in Mississauga.
They say the driver remained on scene and helped transport the boy and his mother to a nearby hospital.
Investigators say the toddler was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
They say the boy was the only person injured in the incident.
The force’s major collision bureau continues to investigate.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.