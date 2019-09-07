 Skip to main content

Canada Tom Hanks visits coffee shop after second successful campaign to lure TIFF stars

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Tom Hanks visits coffee shop after second successful campaign to lure TIFF stars

Adina Bresge
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Actor Tom Hanks, left, stands in Grinder Coffee shop with owner Joelle Murray in Toronto on Saturday Sept. 7, 2019. Hanks has earned a reputation as the "nicest guy in Hollywood,'' and the owner of a Toronto coffee shop says that generosity extends across the border.

HO/The Canadian Press

A Toronto coffee shop owner says actor Tom Hanks’ reputation as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood extends across the northern border.

Joelle Murray says the star of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood” paid an after-hours visit to her east-end cafe while in town for the Toronto International Film Festival.

After successfully wooing Ryan Gosling last year, Murray launched a similar social media campaign to lure Hanks to Grinder Coffee.

Story continues below advertisement

She posted photos of her taking a life-size (and legless) cardboard cutout of Hanks around the city to ride the subway, grab a slice of pizza and get inked at a tattoo parlour.

Murray said an employee was mopping up the closed store on Friday when he heard a knock at the door and saw someone pointing at the cutout. It took a moment for him to register the visitor was Hanks himself.

Hanks chatted up staff and posed for photos with his own likeness alongside a sign reading #TomNeedsGrinder.

Meanwhile, Murray was at home eating dinner when she got a call from work. Assuming there was a problem, she wearily picked up the phone.

When she realized Hanks was on the other end of the line, Murray was so shocked she started cursing.

“I just actually couldn’t believe it was Tom Hanks at the shop,” she said. “I get stunned that my shenanigans actually work.”

Murray said Hanks extended his compliments to Murray on the creativity of the campaign, although he wished she used a better photo for the cutout.

Story continues below advertisement

“He said, ‘A lot of people ask me for a lot of things, but nobody has done it as clever as you have,’” said Murray. “That was a real feather in my cap.”

Hanks joked that Grinder Coffee should extend its business hours, Murray said. She told him she could be at the shop in 20 minutes, but Hanks said he couldn’t stick around, so she proposed they meet up later for drinks.

As much as she would have liked to meet Hanks in person, Murray said she didn’t take offence when he turned down the offer.

“I’m a one-woman entrepreneur with about four staff. We’re not a big conglomerate,” Murray said, adding that she ran the campaign on a hundred-dollar budget with the help of family and friends.

“For someone to take time out of his busy schedule to actually pay tribute to that … and actually appreciating all the funny humour behind it means a lot.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter