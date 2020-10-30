 Skip to main content

Tony Accurso fined $2-million after pleading guilty to tax fraud

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Former construction magnate Tony Accurso walks to a courtroom in Laval, Que., on Nov. 13, 2017.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

One-time Quebec construction magnate Tony Accurso and several companies tied to him have been ordered to pay $4.2 million after pleading guilty to tax fraud.

Quebec’s Revenue Department said the sentences were delivered today at a courthouse in Laval, Que.

Accurso pleaded guilty to making false tax declarations between 2006 and 2010 and was fined almost $2 million.

The four companies tied to him also pleaded guilty to making false tax declarations and together were fined roughly $2.2 million.

In 2018, Accurso received a four-year prison term after being convicted on fraud and corruption charges in what a Quebec court judge called one of the worst examples of municipal corruption in a Canadian court.

He was released from prison after serving one week, however, pending an appeal.

