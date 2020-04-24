 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Alberta’s top court overturns oil sands mine approval over First Nations concerns for land

Bob Weber
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The band is surrounded on three sides by oilsands development and says the Moose Lake area in northern Alberta is the last place members can go to practice their traditional rights.

The Canadian Press

Alberta’s highest court has overturned regulatory approvals for a $440-million oil sands mine that would have encroached on land a local First Nation considers sacred.

In a strongly worded judgment, three justices of the Alberta Court of Appeal ruled that the Alberta Energy Regulator violated the honour of the Crown when it approved the mine even though the development infringed on an agreement between the province and the Fort McKay First Nation.

“The honour of the Crown … does require that the Crown keep promises made during negotiations designed to protect treaty rights,” wrote Justice Sheila Greckol.

Story continues below advertisement

“It certainly demands more than allowing the Crown to placate (the band) while its treaty rights careen into obliteration. That is not honourable. And it is not reconciliation.”

The dispute arose over an area known as Moose Lake.

The band says it is the last place its members can go to practise treaty rights and live in a traditional manner. Fort McKay, north of Fort McMurray, is surrounded on three sides by oil sands development and 70 per cent of the band’s traditional territory is taken up by mines.

In 2001, the band began talks with the province to preserve Moose Lake and a 10-kilometre buffer zone around it. Former Alberta premier Jim Prentice signed a letter of intent with the band in 2015 and three years later Fort McKay thought it had a deal, although it was never ratified.

But that year, the Alberta Energy Regulator approved Prosper Petroleum’s 10,000-barrel-a-day mine that would have come within two kilometres of the lakeshore.

It argued before the Appeal Court that its mandate forbids it from considering issues of Indigenous consultation. Nor could it consider deals not yet in force.

Not good enough, said the court.

Story continues below advertisement

“The public interest mandate can and should encompass considerations of the effect of a project on Aboriginal Peoples,” wrote Justices Barbara Veldhuis and Jo’Anne Strekaf. “To preclude such considerations entirely takes an unreasonably narrow view of what comprises the public interest.”

Greckol added the regulator was also wrong to say that cumulative effects of development are beyond its purview.

“The Crown has long been on notice that the piecemeal approach to addressing (the band’s) concerns through consultation on individual projects has not adequately considered the cumulative effects of development.”

In a statement, Prosper CEO Brad Gardiner said the ruling reflects problems with Alberta’s energy regulation.

“This decision reflects a failure of the regulatory framework for the energy industry and a failure of the Crown to address the concerns of Fort McKay First Nation. These issues need to be addressed by the government.”

The court has instructed the regulator to reconsider the project.

Story continues below advertisement

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies