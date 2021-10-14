Top doctor brings in more rules for northern B.C. as COVID spreads

British Columbia’s provincial health officer has announced new restrictions for the northern health region in an attempt to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 through those who are unvaccinated.

Personal gatherings indoors and outdoors are restricted to only those who are vaccinated and in-person worship services are cancelled.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the further restrictions will continue until Nov. 19.

Henry says the Delta variant spreads faster and causes more severe illness, which is being seen in the north where hospitals are filling with young people who are struggling to breathe.

She says one person in their 20s died in the northern health region today.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says it’s frustrating for people in health care to see people in hospital with severe illness that could be prevented through vaccination.

He says 45 of the 58 critically ill people recently flown to hospitals in southern B.C. for treatment had COVID-19. Only one of those being treated for COVID-19 was fully vaccinated.

