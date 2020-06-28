 Skip to main content
Tories ask auditor general to probe ‘outsourcing’ of $900M student aid program

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau on stage during WE Day UK 2020 at The SSE Arena, Wembley on March 04, 2020 in London, England.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The federal Conservatives are calling for an investigation into the Liberal government’s decision to have an international charity administer a $900-million program designed to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Auditor General Karen Hogan today, the Conservatives say the decision to “outsource” the Canada Student Service Grant to WE Charity undermines Parliament’s ability to monitor the program.

They also note Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s previous links to the organization.

Trudeau defended employing WE Charity to administer the program last week despite the group’s ties to the prime minister and his wife, who hosts one of the organization’s podcasts.

Trudeau said the decision to use WE was made by the non-partisan public service, not by him.

The grant provides eligible students with up to $5,000 for volunteer work with non-profit organizations helping to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

