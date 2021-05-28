 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Conservatives blast William Amos for relieving himself on camera in second Zoom incident

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

MP William Amos as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Chelsea , Que., on June 19, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Conservatives say an incident where Liberal MP William Amos relieved himself while on camera during virtual proceedings was “shocking, reckless” and an “affront to the dignity” of the House of Commons.

The moment marks the MP’s second Zoom lapse after he made headlines around the world last month when he appeared naked on an internal parliamentary feed of virtual question period.

Amos said in a statement posted to Twitter last night that he “urinated without realizing (he) was on camera” during a virtual session of the House on Wednesday evening.

He apologized for what he said was “accidental” and could not be viewed by the public, but stated the action was nonetheless “completely unacceptable.”

Conservative MP Karen Vecchio, deputy House leader for the Opposition, agreed with the latter part of that statement, saying the incident put lawmakers “in a very uncomfortable position” and amounted to Amos relieving himself in the Commons itself.

“To turn on your camera and to log into the House’s Zoom feed is the same as opening one of those doors behind me and walking down to any one of the 338 seats in this majestic room,” Vecchio said from the floor.

She rejected Amos’s characterization of the incident as occurring in a “non-public setting,” and said it forms a pattern of behaviour revealing that the Liberals “failed in their duty to ensure a safe work environment following the first incident.”

Vecchio said she was prepared to put forward “an appropriate motion” if the Speaker agrees that Amos’s action amounts to a prima facie case of contempt.

Carol Hughes, who as assistant deputy speaker was presiding over proceedings, said she would review the situation and come back with a response to the House.

After the incident last month, Amos said he was changing his clothes after a jog and did not realize his laptop camera was turned on.

Bloc Quebecois MP Sebastien Lemire later apologized for taking a screenshot of the moment, saying he had no idea how the photo quickly made its way to the media and ended up circulating online around the globe.

The leaking of the image prompted fiery condemnation from the governing Liberals. Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez called for an investigation and described the incident as “mean-spirited” and “life-changing” for Amos.

At a meeting earlier this month of the all-party board of internal economy – the governing body of the House – Liberal whip Mark Holland said Lemire should reveal where he sent the image and what his intent was.

That board was set to meet again Thursday, but the meeting ended up being put off.

“Shortly before the meeting, the Liberals asked to postpone without giving a specific reason. The request was unusual, but we were willing to accommodate,” Conservative Blake Richards, chief Opposition whip, said in an email.

The issue should be dealt with at the procedure and House affairs Committee, he said.

Amos, a Quebec MP, said he is temporarily stepping away from his role as parliamentary secretary to Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and from his committee work so that he can get help.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Charles-Eric Lepine, chief of staff to Rodriguez, referred back to Amos’s statement when reached for comment on Friday.

“It is important to have a safe workplace environment for everyone on Parliament Hill and we take these matters extremely seriously,” he said in a statement.

In a written statement, Vecchio questioned the Liberals’ claim that Amos accidentally exposed himself in this latest incident.

“This is the second time Mr. Amos has been caught exposing himself to his colleagues in the House, and the House of Commons, virtual or otherwise, must be free of this type of unacceptable behaviour.”

