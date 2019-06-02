 Skip to main content

Tornadoes hit Gatineau, Ottawa areas, though no injuries reported

Tornadoes hit Gatineau, Ottawa areas, though no injuries reported

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Environment Canada says at least one tornado is crossing eastern Ontario, after another was spotted earlier in western Quebec.

The national weather agency issued a tornado warning for some of the area on both sides of the Ottawa River between Ottawa and Montreal amid a small but powerful storm that includes damaging winds, hail and intense rainfall.

Wind has torn off roofs and uprooted trees in Ottawa’s east end and debris has closed several streets, including a major highway.

Ottawa police say there are no reports of injuries so far, and they’re urging citizens to remain vigilant.

The city is still in a state of emergency over floods earlier this spring.

The capital region was hit by several tornadoes less than a year ago, which flattened neighbourhoods and did severe damage to the power grid.

