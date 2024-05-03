Toronto 2026 World Cup matches to get $100-million in federal funds

Open this photo in gallery: Signage for the official brand and new #WeAre26 awareness campaign, as a host city for FIFA World Cup 2026, photographed at BMO Field in Toronto, on Thursday, May 18, 2023.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

The federal government is kicking in a bit more than $100-million for Toronto’s 2026 World Cup matches, reducing the city’s portion of the burgeoning tab.

The province had previously promised to pay $97-million. The bill now stands at $380-million, meaning Toronto is due to pay almost half the total.

It is unclear how further cost increases would be covered. The federal and provincial governments have not ruled out more money but say they believe the games can be hosted within the current budget.

All three levels of government gathered in Toronto for the funding announcement Friday morning at BMO Field, which will be renamed Toronto Stadium for the duration of the event.

“The games are a unique opportunity to sell Toronto to the world,” said Mayor Olivia Chow, adding that the city would seek further financial assistance perhaps through fundraising.

“I’ll do my best to contain the cost, maybe it’ll be less,” she said later. Asked how realistic that was, she responded that she’s “the kind of person who says ‘don’t let anyone tell you it can’t be done.’”

Toronto is grappling with perennial budget shortfalls and recently passed a 9.5-per-cent property tax increase, one of the biggest in the country. A 1-percentage-point increase in property taxes in Toronto typically raises about $40-million.

Federal minister of sport Carla Qualtrough said Friday Ottawa would provide $104.34-million to Toronto, which is hosting six games.

Earlier in the week, the federal government announced about $116-million for Vancouver’s World Cup games. That city is hosting eight matches.