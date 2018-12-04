Toronto-area police force to publish names of impaired drivers as deterrent

A police force north of Toronto says consistently high numbers of impaired driving offences is prompting it to start publishing the names of all those charged.
York regional police say the move comes towards the end of a year that’s seen the force lay 1,400 impaired-related charges so far.
Police say five people have died as a result of alcohol or drug-impaired driving in the region this year.
This past weekend alone, police say they laid 27 charges against 16 people, including a man who allegedly drove while his blood alcohol content was four times over the legal limit.
Police say they hope publishing the names of those charged will curb what they describe as a “distressing trend.”
The names of those facing charges will be shared on the force’s website every Monday.
