Toronto-area woman facing terrorism-related charges after allegedly trying to join ISIS

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

RCMP say they’ve charged a woman from the Toronto area with terrorism-related offences after she allegedly travelled to join the Islamic State group.

Police say 22-year-old Haleema Mustafa of Markham, Ont., went to Turkey join ISIS in June 2019.

Mounties believe Mustafa made the trip with her husband, 22-year-old Ikar Mao, who was arrested and charged in December 2019.

The two are each facing charges of participating in the activities of a terrorist group and leaving Canada to participate in activities of a terrorist group.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada says Mustafa appeared in court for a bail hearing on Thursday and her case has been remanded until Aug. 31.

The RCMP say the charges come after a lengthy investigation with assistance from various police services in the Toronto area and the Canada Border Services Agency.

