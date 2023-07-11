Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie talks with quarterback Chad Kelly in a game against the Ottawa Redblacks in Guelph, Ont. on June 1, 2023.The Canadian Press

The Toronto Argonauts have signed head coach Ryan Dinwiddie to a multi-year extension.

Dinwiddie is in his third season as Toronto’s head coach.

He has guided the franchise to consecutive first-place finishes in the East Division, and the Argos capped the 2022 campaign defeating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 for their 18th Grey Cup championship.

Toronto (3-0) is the CFL’s lone unbeaten team heading into its game Friday night in Montreal versus the Alouettes (2-2).

It’s the first time since 1991 the Argos have opened a season with three straight victories.

Dinwiddie has compiled a 23-12 regular-season record with Toronto. He has been named the East Division’s top coach in each of the last two years.

“I am beyond thrilled to sign an extension to stay in Toronto and to continue building a winning culture here in the city,” Dinwiddie said Tuesday in a statement. “My family loves it here, the organization and fans have been so accommodating and supporting of us.

“We are building something special here and I want to thank the Argonauts organization for giving me this opportunity.”

Dinwiddie had to wait to to appear in his first CFL game as a head coach. He was hired by the Argos in December 2019, but the CFL didn’t play in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

“While some say coaches are hired to be fired, in this case our hire brought fire,” said Argos GM Mike (Pinball) Clemons. “We needed someone to not only be good with the Xs and Os but to be able to lead a group of men each and every day.

“He has far exceeded our lofty expectations.”