Toronto Arrows prop Tyler Rowland is shown in action during a Major League Rugby game against the New England Free Jacks in Quincy, Massachusetts on March 12, 2022.The Canadian Press

Canadian international prop Tyler Rowland is coming back for a fourth season with the Toronto Arrows.

The 6-foot-1, 270-pounder has made 29 appearances, including 11 starts, since his debut in the pandemic-shortened 2020 Major League Rugby season.

“We’re really excited to have Tyler back and to see where he can build off of his strong finish to 2022,” Arrows COO and GM Mark Winokur said in a statement. “He’s a local boy and one whose entire family is woven into the Arrows, and watching him grow before our eyes has been tremendous to see. We can’t wait to see it continue.”

Rowland has recorded 409 carry metres on 80 carries, 120 tackles, 285 ruck arrivals, six tackle breaks, one breakdown steal and one try over his first three seasons with the club.

The 23-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., has earned seven caps for Canada since making his debut against Wales in July 2021.

Rowland is a product of Ontario Blues junior men’s provincial program and Rugby Canada’s Pacific Pride academy. He payed his grassroots rugby with the Toronto Nomads and UBC Thunderbirds.