Canada

Toronto businessman spearheads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign to help plane crash victims’ families

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Photographs of the victims of the Ukraine International Airline crash are placed by a makeshift memorial at Mel Lastman Square, in Toronto, on Jan. 9, 2020.

Fred Lum

A Toronto restaurateur is spearheading a national fundraising campaign to help people who lost loved ones in the Iran plane crash.

Mohamad Fakih, founder of the Paramount Fine Foods restaurant chain, says he’d like to raise $1.5-million to help cover funeral costs for the victims.

Dubbed “Canada Strong,” the campaign will be overseen by a charitable fund that also raised money for the families of victims of the Toronto van attack.

Toronto Mayor John Tory took part in the campaign launch this morning.

He’s encouraging Canadians and companies to step forward with donations.

All 176 people on board were killed when the Ukraine International Airlines flight was mistakenly shot down near Tehran last week.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the University of Toronto to mourn the victims of a jetliner that was accidentally shot down by an Iranian missile last week. All 176 people on board were killed, including 138 passengers bound for Canada. The University of Toronto lost six students. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Premier Doug Ford were among the politicians who commended the victims for their contributions to Canada. The Canadian Press
