Allan Slaight accepts the Walt Grealis award at the at the 2005 Juno Awards at the Winnipeg Convention Centre.MARIANNE HELM/The Canadian Press

A Toronto cancer hospital has received a 50-million-dollar donation to support research into the disease.

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation says the private gift will allow cancer researchers to explore unconventional approaches to their work.

The money was donated in memory of Canadian broadcasting mogul Allan Slaight by his wife Emmanuelle Gattuso’s foundation and the Slaight Family Foundation, managed by his son, Gary Slaight.

Allan Slaight died last year at age 90.

The foundation says the private gift isn’t tied to a specific program or outcome but it will support scientific breakthroughs and attract top researchers.

The foundation says the Allan Slaight Breakthrough Fund comes at a critical time as pandemic-related disruptions to cancer screenings and treatments have raised concerns about a potential rise in cancer mortality rates.

