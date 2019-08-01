 Skip to main content

Toronto Caribbean Carnival to have topless performers in bid to boost body positivity

Toronto Caribbean Carnival to have topless performers in bid to boost body positivity

Toronto
The Canadian Press
A small group of topless performers will be taking part in the Toronto Caribbean Carnival’s parade this weekend in a bid to send a message about body positivity.

Yvonne Stanley, a photographer who is working on a multimedia body positivity project, says she approached organizers with a proposal for topless masqueraders.

She says she wants to spark a conversation about desexualizing women’s bodies.

Stanley also says she isn’t worried about potential backlash to the performers – who will have airbrush paint and jewels on their chests – since the parade routinely features participants wearing revealing clothing.

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival is one of the largest Caribbean festivals in North America.

Its parade takes place on Saturday.

