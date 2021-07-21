Toronto clears homeless encampment at stadium

Open this photo in gallery Heavy machinery crushes and collapses a tent at an encampment in Alexandra Park in Toronto on July 20. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The City of Toronto is clearing another homeless encampment today.

The action at Lamport Stadium comes a day after the city cleared an encampment in a downtown park.

City staff will be at the stadium encampment enforcing trespass notices issued to people last month.

Toronto says it estimates between 14 and 17 people are living at the stadium.

It says it will offer the residents an indoor living accommodation and other supports.

Police will be on-site.

