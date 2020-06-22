Toronto constable one of 11 people facing charges connected to criminal tow truck ring

A Toronto police constable who owned a car rental agency and tow truck business on the side is facing organized crime charges following an anti-corruption probe of the Greater Toronto Area’s towing industry.

The Toronto Police Service’s professional standards branch launched an investigation last August into the theft of encrypted police radios from within the service.

At a news conference Monday, Acting Staff Superintendent Domenic Sinopoli revealed that a consortium of tow truck drivers was found to possess stolen police radios, which were being used to learn about crash locations and beat competitors to the scene.

In at least one case, the radio allegedly came directly from police.

“One police officer was responsible for the theft of a police radio, which was then provided to the said consortium. The stolen radio was cloned and put back into [Toronto Police Service] circulation,” Supt. Sinopoli said.

“The same officer, operating out of 22 Division, was receiving monetary compensation for informing the said group on accident locations. The same officer was also operating a car rental agency and owned two tow trucks, which were being operated by members of the group. The officer would receive monetary compensation for the tow trucks, kickbacks for the tips he provided and referrals to his car rental agency.”

Constable Ronald Joseph, 47, has been charged with three counts of breach of trust, two counts of secret commissions, attempted fraud over $5,000, two counts of unauthorized use of a computer for a criminal organization, possession of a device to intercept private communications and trafficking in property obtained by crime.

He has been suspended with pay and will appear in court in September.

Ten other people – including seven tow truck drivers – have also been charged.

In total, three Toronto police radios were recovered, along with other radios and radio parts believed to have been stolen from other police services. Six tow trucks and a loaded firearm were also seized.

A Globe and Mail investigation in February revealed that tow truck drivers across the GTA have been engaged in a turf war for almost two years, fighting for slices of the collision towing business. Since 2018, more than 50 tow trucks have been set on fire, multiple people have been shot and at least four men with ties to the industry have been killed.

Collision towing, also known as “chasing,” is highly lucrative and rife with fraud.

It is an open secret in the industry that peripheral businesses – body shops, rental car agencies and physiotherapy clinics – are willing to pay tow truck drivers kickbacks to bring them business. In some cases, collisions have been staged.

This is the second time in three months that a police officer has been implicated in towing-related corruption.

Three Ottawa police constables were charged in April in connection with an alleged kickback scheme. One of them, Constable Hussein Assaad, is alleged to have provided Jason Ishraki, the owner of Ottawa United Towing, with access to confidential police databases.

In the GTA, a joint-forces investigation into the violence in the industry, led by York Regional Police in partnership with the Toronto Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police, is ongoing.

More than 20 people have been charged so far in that investigation, dubbed Project Platinum. Another 30 arrests are expected.

Stakeholders in Ontario’s towing industry have long called for reform, arguing that municipal regulations are an inefficient patchwork.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has pledged to crack down on the industry, though the details of the government’s plan remain unclear – particularly since the pandemic began.

In the meantime, the violence continues.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a car rental company in a complex at 101 Freshway Dr. in Vaughan was set ablaze. The fire was so powerful that it blew out a wall as well as a garage door at the back of the building. Three vehicles parked out back also caught fire.

York police are investigating.

