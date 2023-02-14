Toronto City Hall is seen illuminated at night in downtown Toronto on Feb. 10.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Toronto council will have a chance Wednesday to amend the city’s massive operating budget as Mayor John Tory tries to lock in spending for a year in which he says he will not be around to lead.

The city’s operating budget for 2023 encompasses $16.2-billion in spending, including a controversial increase in the police budget and service cuts for transit riders, who will pay higher fares. However, it does not include several things progressives on council have been pursuing, such as money to keep open warming centres for homeless people.

Mr. Tory cruised to a third straight mayoral win in October. On Friday, he admitted to having conducted a lengthy affair that began when the other person was his subordinate in the mayor’s office and said he would resign. He has not submitted a formal resignation letter and his office said Monday he would remain until the budget is finalized.

Toronto’s budget debate comes at a time the city is facing serious financial problems.

As presented, the budget has a $933-million hole, in anticipation of as-yet-unpromised funding from higher levels of government. If that money does not materialize, the city will cover the gap by largely depleting a reserve fund it has spent the last few years building. The city is also still seeking $484-million in funding from Ottawa to fill a 2022 shortfall.

When he unveiled his budget last month, Mr. Tory said he would use his third term in office to push for a new funding arrangement for cities. “I’m going to have a lot more to say about that once we get the budget through,” he told reporters on Jan. 10.

Under the terms of the province’s strong-mayor legislation, which became law in November, this is more explicitly the mayor’s chosen budget than in previous years. But should Mr. Tory resign as promised, he will not be in office during the spending being debated Wednesday, leaving some on council to argue this is an opportunity to set a new direction for the city.

Councillor Josh Matlow, a Tory critic and possible mayoral candidate, admits it will be harder to get major changes to the budget with Mr. Tory still in place. But he says this is still an important process.

“It certainly won’t just be to stand up and be counted. There are very real and substantive problems with this budget,” he said. “Will we be able to completely change the budget? Of course not. Can we make it better? I think so.”

Allies of Mr. Tory argue, though, that the budget’s current form was reached through a collaborative council process, including public input. Councillor Michael Thompson, a Tory loyalist who sits on the budget committee, says that “it is something that we all took ownership of.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Tory’s determination to see through the budget comes against the backdrop of at least two telephone polls asking Toronto residents if they think he should quit. Evidence of the polls circulated on social media Monday evening, after a few of Mr. Tory’s staunchest allies on council said that they want the mayor to see through the remainder of the term.

In a Tuesday statement, Mr. Tory’s office said it had “nothing to do with any of these polls” and that the mayor is focused on getting his budget approved.

Mr. Tory hasn’t addressed the media directly since his announcement Friday evening where, uncharacteristically, he didn’t take questions. He attended Tuesday’s funeral for former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion, but didn’t speak.

His operating budget for 2023 raises property taxes by 5.5 per cent. Combined with the city-building fund, a recurring levy, that creates a 7-per-cent increase for homeowners. As well, the cost of water, sewer and garbage services will each go up by 3 per cent.

Council will also debate Wednesday the city’s $49.3-billion capital budget. This includes a worsening backlog for state of good repair – essentially maintenance and replacement of city assets. The bill for necessary expenses identified but not funded is projected to nearly double from $9.5-billion this year to $18.8-billion in 2032. The worst impact will be seen in deteriorating roads and transit.

However, the operating budget is expected to get the most attention. Several protest groups are planning to turn out for a morning rally outside city hall, calling for some spending to be redirected to different priorities.

“I hope that city council votes to make the budget better for people,” said Michael Hay, executive director of one of the groups, Progress Toronto, a non-profit that advocates for democracy and social justice. “That is, amended to improve transit service, to open up warming spaces, to invest in the upstream supports that we know actually make communities safer.”

Under the strong-mayor rules, Mr. Tory can prepare and present a budget to council. If council does nothing, the budget is deemed to be adopted. However, council can introduce amendments, which require majority support to pass.

Mr. Tory has up to 10 days to veto amendments. If he does so, council has up to 15 days to override that veto but requires a two-thirds majority to do so. The whole process could, in theory, take until early- to mid- March.