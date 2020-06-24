Toronto councillor Jim Karygiannis removed from seat again after court ruling in election over-spending case

A court has ruled that Toronto councillor Jim Karygiannis was improperly able to regain his job after being removed for reporting election over-spending, saying that the elections act penalty of forfeiting his office, while harsh, was “clearly what the legislators intended.”

Mr. Karygiannis had been removed from municipal office in November after his own financial statement showed that he had shattered the spending limit under one part of the Municipal Elections Act. He went to court that month, where his lawyer blamed a clerical error for the over-spending, and won back his seat.

In a decision released Wednesday, though, the Ontario Court of Appeal ruled that his re-instatement had been based on an improper reading of the law by a lower court and that he was subject to the original penalty – removal from office and a bar on running in the next election.

Story continues below advertisement

“Granting relief from forfeiture would amount to rewriting or repealing the statute, revoking the very consequence for breach of the statute that the legislature prescribed,” wrote Judge Julie Thorburn, in a decision backed by Judges Benjamin Zarnett and Mary Lou Benotto.

“I conclude there is no jurisdiction to grant relief from forfeiture.”

Mr. Karygiannis could not immediately be reached for comment.

The decision leaves residents of Toronto’s ward 22 temporarily without elected representation. City council will now have to decide whether to fill the vacant seat by appointment or by-election.

The Court of Appeal decision caps a long-running legal saga rooted in a declaration made by Mr. Karygiannis about his election spending in 2018.

Under the Municipal Elections Act, candidates in Mr. Karygiannis’s ward were permitted to spend a maximum of $6,121 on “parties and other expressions of appreciation” in the aftermath of the election.

Mr. Karygiannis’s original financial statement showed he had spent nothing in the parties and appreciation category. But under the fundraising category, which had no spending limit, it showed that he had paid for a $5,000 party and a dinner costing $27,083.50, both after the election.

Story continues below advertisement

After questions were raised, Mr. Karygiannis filed a supplementary financial statement. In this filing, both events were designated as parties or appreciation. However, taken together, they totalled nearly five times the maximum allowed for that type of spending.

Mr. Karygiannis’s lawyer argued that the fact the overspending was laid out in the financial statement was proof that his client had not been deceitful. Instead, his lawyer said, a mistake had been made on the supplemental financial statement.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.