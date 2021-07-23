Toronto councillors call on Mayor John Tory to end ‘extreme show of force’ in encampment clearings

Open this photo in gallery Police remove encampment supporters as they clear Lamport Stadium Park encampment in Toronto on July 21, 2021. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Five Toronto councillors are urging the city’s mayor to end what they call an “extreme show of force” during the clearing of homeless encampments.

In a letter to Mayor John Tory, the councillors say there’s no need for batons, pepper spray or guns in the operations.

Their message comes after violence erupted on Wednesday when authorities moved in to clear a homeless encampment at a Toronto park.



The operation at Lamport Stadium Park saw police push out a crowd made up of encampment residents and many supporters after they refused to leave the area.

A different encampment was cleared the day before at Alexandra Park in downtown Toronto.

Tory’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter. The mayor has said the city is working hard to provide those living in encampments with indoor accommodations.

