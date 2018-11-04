 Skip to main content

Canada Toronto couple convicted in Halifax on drug charges are ‘good candidates for rehabilitation,’ judge says

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
A man and a woman from Toronto convicted of drug trafficking-related charges earlier this year are “good candidates for rehabilitation,” according to the judge who presided over the case.

Mithusha Poobalasingam and Geevan Nagendran were arrested in Halifax in June 2017 and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking opium after officers in Montreal intercepted a package containing drugs concealed in children’s backpacks, lunch bags, and spools of fabric.

Poobalasingam, who was 22 at the time of her arrest, was also found guilty of importing opium.

In a decision dated August 31 and released last week, Nova Scotia Provincial Court Judge Elizabeth Buckle said Poobalasingam’s age, naivete, and lack of a previous criminal record were mitigating factors in her sentence.

As well, Buckle said Nagendran’s involvement in the operation was minimal and he and his family have already sufferred “tremendous consequences” for his actions.

Poobalasingam was sentenced to five years total for the importation and possession for the purpose of trafficking charges, while Nagendran was sentenced to two years in custody, less credit for the time he had already served at time and a half for a total sentence of 83 days.

