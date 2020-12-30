Toronto daily COVID-19 case count passes 1000, setting new record as infections climb

Open this photo in gallery People make their way through the Distillery District in Toronto on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Toronto set another record for new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, breaking the 1,000-case daily threshold for the first time, amid warnings that worse numbers are to come.

More than half of the new cases were people between the age of 20 and 49, said Toronto Medical Officer of Health Eileen de Villa.

The new record came amid continuing controversy over provincial Finance Minister Rod Phillips spending Christmas at a Caribbean island, in the face of ongoing public health advice against non-essential travel.

Asked about this, Toronto Mayor John Tory offered restrained criticism of Mr. Phillips, whom he acknowledged was a friend.

“Minister Phillips made a mistake, a serious mistake. He’s been chastised by the premier for that,” said Mr. Tory.

“It’s a very regrettable series of events. But I think people who know me also know that, you know, I especially stand by my friends when they make mistakes and when they’re in trouble, because I just think that you have to do that. It’s … not about the actions, it’s about the person. He’s a human being and he made a mistake.”

Mr. Tory declined comment on social media posts that created the impression that Mr. Phillips was still in his riding of Ajax, east of Toronto, saying he knew nothing about them.

Both Ontario and Toronto announced record numbers of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Toronto’s top doctor suggested that the city’s latest rise in COVID cases was likely not due to Christmas, because of the lag-time in infections turning up, and that difficult days are ahead.

“It is now reasonable that we should brace for an extended period of potentially unsettling and discouraging numbers,” Dr. de Villa told reporters. “We should prepare for those numbers, we should act to make certain that they will come down. It is our only choice.”

The city reported 1,069 daily COVID-19 infections Wednesday, breaking Tuesday’s record of 957. New records have now been set four times this month.

Dr. de Villa said, without being specific, that the city would be announcing new public health measure next week that are aimed at creating safer work-spaces.

