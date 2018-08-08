Toronto deals with flooding, underwater subway after intense rainstorm

Toronto residents are still feeling the impact of a brief but intense rainstorm that drenched the city last night.
The Toronto Transit Commission says a stretch of a subway line is still underwater and has been closed for about 12 hours.
The closure is causing widespread delays along the city’s busiest subway line.
George Brown College says flooding at its waterfront campus has forced it to shut down for the day.
Flooding also prompted a dramatic police rescue after two men got trapped in a water-logged elevator in the city’s north end last night.
Environment Canada says the chaos was caused by a storm system that stayed concentrated on the city of Toronto.
Warning preparedness meteorologist Geoff Coulson says that while Toronto’s Pearson International Airport recorded only about six millimetres of rain last night, 72 millimetres fell at the city’s downtown island airport.
Most of the precipitation came during a two-hour window ending some time after 10 P-M.
And the rain isn’t done yet - Coulson says more precipitation is expected today and throughout the week.
