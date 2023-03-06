Exteriors of the John Fisher Public School,are photographed in on May 24, 2017.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The Toronto District School Board is investigating alleged incidents of anti-Black racism involving a six-year-old child whose mother says he was forced to sit in a corner away from his classmates and isolated in a room for a full day.

The child is a Grade 1 student at John Fisher Junior Public School. TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said in a statement on Monday that the board learned of the reports of “serious acts of anti-Black racism” at the school late last week, and have place the principal, vice-principal and a teacher on home assignment as it investigates.

“No child should experience what has been reported and we apologize for the impact it has had on the student and their family,” Mr. Bird said. “We are working to complete this investigation as soon as possible and will support the student and their family in any way we can.”

In general, the board has an investigator look into the incident, and interview all parties. The length of a home assignment can vary. A recent Globe and Mail story showed that principals at the TDSB are being put on home assignment far more often and for longer stretches than their counterparts at other Ontario public boards.

The case at John Fisher was brought forward on Monday by Parents of Black Children, an Ontario-based advocacy group.

The child’s mother said in an interview with The Globe that she was told by school staff that her child has been disruptive this school year. Her son told her he was regularly being sent to the main office, she said.

“He’s like any other six-year-old. So many six-year-olds are a handful,” Faridah said. The Globe and Mail is not using Faridah’s full name to protect her son.

Faridah said she didn’t understand why her son was being subjected to this treatment. To that end, she attached a recording device to him in late January.

“It was devastating,” she said about listening to her son being put into a room by the school principal, or being sent to the office a second time by the teacher for an incident that happened the previous day.

In the classroom, Faridah said her son was forced to sit at a desk away from his classmates.

“I want to see equal treatment for all Black families and their children. I want it to be a more inclusive environment.”

Faridah’s son was not at school toward the end of last week as the TDSB learned of the allegations. He returned Monday.

Kearie Daniel, executive director and co-founder of Parents of Black Children, said the case highlights how many racialized children, particularly Black children, are treated across the public education system.

“It shouldn’t happen. No child should be faced with going to school in these kinds of conditions, and be expected to thrive and learn,” Ms. Daniel said.

Over the last year and a half, her organization has handled more than 360 complaints of anti-Black racism.

“Anti-Black racism is rife within the education system. It has always been.”