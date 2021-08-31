Toronto expands mobile COVID-19 vaccination outreach in ‘data-driven approach’

Open this photo in gallery A pharmacist draws up a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto on June 18. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The City of Toronto is expanding its mobile COVID-19 vaccination effort, taking shots to grocery stores, transit stations and neighbourhoods with low immunization rates, among other places.

It says the data-driven effort will target areas that have low vaccine coverage, a high risk of contracting COVID-19, or both.

Mayor John Tory says the city hopes the microtargeted approach will help reach eligible residents who haven’t yet been vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the mobile clinics will head to settings where residents work, study or play, as well as stores, parks, malls and places of worship.

The city says the expanded effort means it has the capacity to host up to 200 mobile clinics a week.

Toronto says 76.6 per cent of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated and nearly 83 per cent have one shot.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.