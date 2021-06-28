 Skip to main content
Toronto expected to rename Dundas Street after city report agrees with critics of namesake’s legacy

Oliver MooreUrban Affairs Reporter
Dundas Street runs through the City of Toronto for 23 kilometres before extending west through Mississauga.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Globe and Mail

Toronto is moving to rename one of its longest and most prominent streets after city staff concluded that the historical record of its namesake – Henry Dundas – in delaying the abolition of the slave trade is at odds with modern ideals.

The process will be slow, with possible replacement names being generated by an advisory committee over the next year, but appears certain after the mayor threw his support behind the renaming.

“This is not erasing history – as some critics of such a change may charge – this is recognizing a larger history that we must not ignore,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

“By proceeding with this change, we are sending a strong message as a City about who we collectively honour and remember in public spaces and we are reaffirming our commitment to addressing anti-Black racism and reconciliation with the Indigenous communities.”

The eventual name change will be accompanied by support for affected businesses along the 23 kilometres of Dundas that lie within the city of Toronto. The remainder of the road extends through Mississauga and towards the former town of Dundas, which is now part of Hamilton.

Also to be changed are other civic assets – such as Yonge-Dundas Square – that bear his name.

Open this photo in gallery

People walk through Yonge-Dundas Square in downtown Toronto in June 2020.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

The legacy of Henry Dundas, who never visited Canada, has become defined by his involvement in 18th-century Parliamentary debates in Britain over the end of slavery.

His critics say he delayed abolition by inserting the word “gradual” in a motion on ending the slave trade, prolonging it by 15 years. But his supporters – including his descendant Bobby Dundas, the 10th and current Viscount Melville, who pressed his ancestor’s case at a city hall committee meeting last year – argue that his role has been misconstrued. They say that the motion would not have passed at all without that word being added, delaying abolition even longer.

In a report released Monday, Toronto city staff came down firmly on the side of the critics. It noted that staff had reviewed academic research describing Henry Dundas as having “played an instrumental role” in slowing the end of the slave trade.

“The continued commemoration of Henry Dundas … is in direct conflict with the values of equity and inclusion that the City of Toronto upholds,” the report says.

“Taking steps to right wrongs, challenge systemic institutionalized racism, and build a more inclusive Toronto is more important than ever. Addressing the historical legacy of Dundas Street is one of these steps.”

The report also calls for a broader process for assessing other names now in use. Staff are calling for public engagement and plan to report back by the second quarter of next year on a new framework for how the city commemorates public figures and events.

