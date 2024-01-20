Open this photo in gallery: Emergency crews work to retrieve a car that crashed through the ice into the Keating Channel in Toronto on Saturday Jan. 20, 2024.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Toronto Fire Services says their crews were unable to rescue a person from Lake Ontario after a vehicle crashed through the ice along the downtown waterfront.

Toronto Fire Capt. Deepak Chagger says what started as a rescue effort has now become a recovery operation led by police.

Toronto Fire says crews responded to reports that a vehicle had crashed into the Keating Channel at around 8:45 a.m. and was stuck under the ice.

Chagger says crews spotted one person in the water who they were unable to rescue.

Police say they are still working to get the vehicle out of the water and are asking people to stay back from the “recovery site” near Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street.

Toronto Fire says one firefighter was assessed by paramedics at the scene.